Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Shares Down 1.4%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 3,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

