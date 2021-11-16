Daniel J. Iv Rice Acquires 15,150 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Stock

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 466,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLL. Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,492,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

