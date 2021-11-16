DAOstack (GEN) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $116,553.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,808.06 or 0.98309435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00046115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.58 or 0.00555393 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

