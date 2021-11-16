Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,993 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Daseke worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Daseke by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Daseke by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Daseke by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

