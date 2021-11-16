Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.35.

Shares of DDOG opened at $190.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,364.19 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $19,269,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,626,641 shares of company stock worth $398,826,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

