Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $508,455.71 and $24,729.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00093873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.02 or 1.00468482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.32 or 0.06928462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 821,103 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

