Datamine Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,943.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Datamine has a market cap of $362,360.66 and $15,943.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.71 or 0.00425802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.59 or 0.01073414 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,541,443 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.