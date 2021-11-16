DATx Trading Down 28.8% Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $498,870.96 and approximately $922,635.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00222853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010363 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.