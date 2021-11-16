Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Trading Down 0.1%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $35.77. 33,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.