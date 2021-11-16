Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Up 0.2%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.60. 4,303 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.