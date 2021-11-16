Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lock-Up Period To End on November 23rd

Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:DAWN) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 23rd. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

