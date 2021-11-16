Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.37

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 7105304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

DCRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at $30,411,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $16,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at about $15,555,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at about $12,476,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.