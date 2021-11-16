Decentral Games (DG) Market Cap Reaches $154.64 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $446.04 or 0.00740482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $154.64 million and $5.28 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00068018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.71 or 0.99420477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.43 or 0.06964888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

