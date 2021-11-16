Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $6,054,380.02 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DECK traded up $19.28 on Tuesday, hitting $436.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,047. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $241.24 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 87.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 920.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 552.3% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 4,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $4,000,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

