Deeper Network Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $188.83 million and $4.03 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00067148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,414.62 or 1.00188466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.25 or 0.06946127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

