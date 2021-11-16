DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $282.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019778 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014575 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,595,700 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

