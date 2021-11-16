Define Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57.49 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Define has a total market capitalization of $92.86 million and approximately $57.49 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Define has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Define coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00002935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00093877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,716.17 or 0.99939676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.17 or 0.07076492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars.

