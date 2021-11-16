Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

