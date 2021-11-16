Deri Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.87 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00093877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,716.17 or 0.99939676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.17 or 0.07076492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

