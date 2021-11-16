Dero (DERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $22.87 or 0.00037681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $251.54 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,699.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.09 or 0.07039711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00385455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.52 or 0.01000861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00085051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.34 or 0.00404194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00269446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005055 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,997,653 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

