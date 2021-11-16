Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.62

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DWVYF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.