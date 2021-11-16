Dether Reaches Market Capitalization of $677,899.32 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Dether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dether has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $677,899.32 and $2,774.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00225087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.