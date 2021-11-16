Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Financial Comparison

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 6.09 -$2.68 billion $1.67 26.01 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 14.88 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -24.31

Gulfport Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 13.50% 19.77% 8.05% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Devon Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 18 1 2.95 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $41.61, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

