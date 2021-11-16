DEXTools (DEXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.68 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $56.25 million and $2.68 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00217801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010587 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,328,833 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

