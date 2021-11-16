Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,767.50 ($49.22).

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 84.78 ($1.11) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,901.78 ($50.98). 2,896,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market cap of £90.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,577.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,485.39. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,693 ($35.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

