Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,725.33 ($48.67).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,948.50 ($51.59) on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,693 ($35.18) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,577.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,485.39. The company has a market capitalization of £92.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders bought 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

