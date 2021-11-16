Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $329.52

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 329.52 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.56). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 337.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 10,862 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.06 million and a P/E ratio of -22.96.

In other news, insider Gotthard Haug purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £9,250 ($12,085.18).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

