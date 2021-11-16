DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

