Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Down 0.6%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.42). 2,422,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,199,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Lisa Harrington acquired 18,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £20,092.32 ($26,250.74).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

