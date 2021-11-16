DigitalNote One Day Trading Volume Hits $41,137.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $41,137.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.82 or 0.00400800 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,065,914,534 coins and its circulating supply is 7,925,667,852 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

