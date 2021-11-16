Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Increased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $114,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,203,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,051,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,200. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.