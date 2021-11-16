disBalancer Price Tops $0.73 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $445,712.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.28 or 0.99970725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.02 or 0.07007256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,990,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,597,110 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

