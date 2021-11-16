DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DLO traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 2,085,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DLocal stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC upped their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

