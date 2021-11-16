Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.130 EPS.

DLB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

