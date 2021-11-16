Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. 718,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.60. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

