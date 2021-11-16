Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.77 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,783. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

