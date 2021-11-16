Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.02 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

