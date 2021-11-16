Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLTR stock opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

