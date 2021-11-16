Donald Engel Sells 10,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blink Charging alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Shares of BLNK stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,486,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,567. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLNK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.