Donut 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,099.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Donut has a market capitalization of $946,044.26 and $5,099.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00094233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.96 or 1.00415172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.34 or 0.07048739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.