Dora Factory (DORA) Market Cap Achieves $47.67 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $15.57 or 0.00026261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $47.67 million and $49.65 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00223842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,384 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

