dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

DOTDF stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

