Dotmoovs Market Capitalization Achieves $13.73 Million (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and $1.55 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

MOOV is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotmoovs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

