Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Dover worth $88,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 30.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

