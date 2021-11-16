Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.
Doximity stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. 4,414,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
