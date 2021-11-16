Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. 4,414,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.