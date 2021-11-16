DPRating (RATING) Market Cap Reaches $744,633.48

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. DPRating has a market cap of $744,633.48 and approximately $72,783.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

