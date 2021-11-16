DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Lowered by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,838 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock worth $184,503,064 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

