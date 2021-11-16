DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025695 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005465 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001607 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

