Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $271,571.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00067854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,051.85 or 0.99651623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.69 or 0.06982354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars.

