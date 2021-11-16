Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

